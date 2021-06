BLUEFIELD, V.A. (WVVA) - The Ridge Runner dropped the third game of their three-game series with Danville on Friday.

Bluefield came out of the gates strong defensively. Nathan Ackenhousen started off the game by striking out the side. But in the 3rd inning, Danville would score three quick runs, and like the previous night, continued to pile them on in a 10-2 win.

Bluefield will travel to Burlington Saturday to play the Sock Puppets at 7:00 P.M.