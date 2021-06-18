Tazewell County hosting annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday

TAZEWELL COUNTY (WVVA) - As many areas across the two Virginias prepare for Saturday's Juneteenth celebrations, Tazewell County will host it's annual Juneteenth event.

The program and parade will start at the Minipark on Main Street at 11 AM. There will also be a festival and celebration on Carline Avenue at 2 PM.

Speakers, poets and skits will be at the program. While the parade will be led by Grand Marshall Evelyn Crawley.

The festival and celebration will include food, music, displays, free COVID shots and more.

Organizers tell WVVA that the community is encouraged to come out Saturday to the program, parade and the afternoon celebration.