The history of Juneteenth

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Juneteenth is now officially a federal holiday and a state holiday in West Virginia.

It was declared a state holiday in Virginia in 2020.

Juneteenth celebrations are already in full swing in the Mountain State and will continue through the weekend.

"It's very important and impactful that this has become a legitimate holiday," said Rev. Marlin Collins, "It was very significant in the African-American church, which a lot of people don't know."

Rev. Collins is a member of the NAACP. He says he learned about Juneteenth as a child in the church. It was a time when segregation was a reality for African-Americans.

The reverend added that the recognition of Juneteenth in American history is long overdue.

"We really didn't have good information, and so it's very important that everyone in America black and white understands what happened, how it happened," he said.

Juneteenth occurred in Texas, when the last enclave of slaves were notified they'd been freed by President Lincoln two years prior.

Pastor Paul Dunn is a native of the Lone Star State, who now lives in West Virginia. Dunn says he's seen some blow back about the new holiday.

"I've seen comments and they don't understand why West Virgians are celebrating something that happened in Texas," said Dunn, "We are part of the United States and so slavery officially ended on Juneteenth 1965."

Dunn says now it's important to pass on this knowledge to everyone.