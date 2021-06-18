Three local hoopers compete in North-South All-Star game

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WVVA)- Friday evening kicked off the North-South All-Star Weekend.

Kaiden Pack or Greenbrier West, William Gabbert or Greenbrier East, and Braden Howell of Liberty (Raleigh) competed with the West Virginia's best boys high school basketball players at the South Charleston Community Center.

Teh game itself would come down to the wire, but the North All Stars were able to hold on and stop a last second gammer-winner from South to win by just one point, 105-104. Charleston Catholic's Aiden Satterfiueld led South with 25 points, and was named team MVP.