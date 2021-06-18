Warmer with dry conditions during the day; storms possible overnight

Expect a much warmer day today with highs hitting in the 80s. The lower elevations will be near 90 or even in the lower 90s all thanks to a change from a northwesterly flow to a southwesterly flow.

This morning temperatures are in the 50s and we are starting off with sunny skies. Clouds will slightly increase throughout the day. Still looking mostly sunny for the most part.

These clouds are building in out in front of a cold front that is approaching from the Great Lakes/Ohio Valley. The front will stall to our north throughout the weekend, but this will bring a chance for a few showers.

The earliest we will see rain will be after sunset tonight. Even some rumbles of thunder are possible. Storms are more likely for the northern half of our viewing area. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a Marginal Risk (green color) for tonight and Saturday where a strong to severe storm is possible. Even some isolated flooding can't be ruled out tonight and on Saturday.

Our Saturday consists of some pop-up showers and storms. Some of the area actually looks to stay dry with partly sunny skies. If you have plans outside have a way to receive alerts if a storm heads into your area. Best timing for storms to develop would be during the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be in the 80s for most with the humidity working back in this weekend all thanks to a tropical system heading our way. This system is possible to become a tropical storm sometime today as it heads northward in the Gulf. It is possible to make landfall along the Gulf coast states tomorrow morning and then continue its trek northeastward through the United States.

This makes our Sunday-Monday rain forecast a little tricky. Once it makes landfall the path the storm takes becomes better organized within models.

For now we are expecting scattered showers on Father's Day/First Day of Summer (Sunday) and a better chance for widespread showers and storms on Monday. Cold front comes through Tuesday still keeping us wet and cools us down some.