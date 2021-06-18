Skip to Content

Warrant: Mom made daughter bury sister, 4, in backyard

10:07 am National news from the Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A search warrant says the mother of a 4-year-old girl whose remains were found at a North Carolina home last month forced her 13-year-old daughter to help bury her sister in the backyard. The Charlotte Observer reports an arrest warrant says 31-year-old Malikah Bennett is charged with murder, child abuse, inflicting physical injury and concealing a death. Police found Miegellic “Jelli” Young’s body buried outside Bennett’s home in Charlotte. The warrant accuses Miegellic’s mother of forcing her to stand in a laundry room for three days as punishment for soiling her pants. Authorities say she eventually passed out, hit her head and died. 

Associated Press

