WVa secretary of state offices reopening fully next week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s secretary of state offices will fully reopen to the public next week. Secretary of State Mac Warner says all four locations will reopen for scheduled appointments and walk-in customers beginning Tuesday. The four locations are the state Capitol, the One Stop Business Center in Charleston, the North Central Business Hub and Regional Office in Clarksburg and the Eastern Panhandle Business Hub and Regional Office in Martinsburg. The offices have been limited to visits by scheduled appointments because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers are still able to schedule appointments ahead of time online.