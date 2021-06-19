Activists protest EU migration policies at Croatian border

MALJEVAC, Croatia (AP) — Dozens of human rights activists have briefly blocked Croatia’s border with Bosnia to protest European Union’s migration policies. The protesters on Saturday demanded that EU’s border agency, Frontex, be dismantled and countries end pushbacks of migrants trying to reach Western Europe. Waving banners reading “Stop deportation,” or “No human is illegal,” they parked cars at the border and shouted slogans against EU policies. No incidents were reported as Croatian police stood nearby. Croatian officers have faced allegations of violent pushbacks of migrants trying to come in from Bosnia, which they have denied. Thousands of people remain stranded in Bosnia.