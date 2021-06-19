Charles, Plaisance help Mystics beat skidding Fever 82-77

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tina Charles had 30 points, a season-high 15 rebounds and three steals to help the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 82-77 on Saturday night. Charles’ three-point play gave Washington a 76-69 lead with 2:11 to play. Theresa Plaisance hit three 3-pointers and had 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Mystics improved to 6-6. They have won back-to-back games and four of their last five. Indiana has lost 10 in a row to fall to 1-14. Danielle Robinson had 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting for the Fever and added six assists. Tiffany Mitchell had 17 points.