Lewisburg boil water notice lifted

LEWISBURG, W. VA. (WVVA) - Residents on Lewisburg's water system are no longer under a boil water advisory.

The City of Lewisburg announced Saturday evening that the boil water advisory issued on Tuesday had been lifted.

This notice includes residents in Lewisburg, Renick, Maxwelton, Frankford, Fairlea, and Caldwell.

The advisory was initially issued Tuesday June, 15 after too muck rain made the city water dangerous to drink.

The city of Lewisburg is advising everyone to flush out their water line until it turns clear before consuming the water.

Anyone with questions about the notice is encouraged to contact Lewisburg city hall.

