People gather to celebrate Juneteenth in Beckley

BECKLEY, W. VA. (WVVA) - Beckley's Juneteenth celebration saw singers, dancers, and singers, but that's not what the holiday is all about.

Katoyna Hart, a historian who spoke at the event, said the Juneteenth celebration at the Beckley Youth Museum honors the day slaves were freed in states that rebelled against the union.

"In 1863, it was finally enforced and put into place, and then it wasn't until 1865 that union soliders came down and was able to let those individuals know, that the Empancipation Proclamation was issued and that they were free," said Katoyna Hart.

Tina Pannell, the President the Beckley Juneteenth Committee, said hosting the event is important to her because it teaches people about the history of Juneteenth, something she had not learned in school.

"It's our duty to dialogue as well as just educate all people so this is not a black or white event even though we're now free, it's all about educating and our duty to dialogue," said Pannell.

Pannell said it is really important for the younger generations to know about this history.

Tylia Thompson, a Beckley resident in attendance, spoke to WVVA News and said it means a lot for her to be able to come out and celebrate Juneteenth.

She said it shows unity and celebrates the dreams of her ancestors.

"We are free to vote and free to do things, and I just like that because it's like we are actually getting, we are actually getting to like get to know each other more," said Thompson.

Unity and learning about each other and their history is what Pannell said this event is all about.

"I just want every body to continue to educate the next person, um be it professors, um be it anyone who may not know what Juneteenth is, just as you learn, tell the next person," said Pannell.

This is the seventeenth year the ceremony has taken place but the first since it became a federal holiday.

Pannell said this is something they hope to continue hosting each Juneteenth.



