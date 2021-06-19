Plenty of things to celebrate for Sunday, which will be another steamy day!

Steamy conditions will continue throughout the rest of your Saturday afternoon and evening, as the hot and humid conditions continue to takeover the region.

A weak disturbance will cross the two Virginias tonight, bringing an increase in clouds and possibly a stray shower to the area. However, most of us will remain dry, under mostly cloudy skies.

Low temperatures Saturday night will fall into the low-mid 60s.

Another hot and humid day is ahead for Sunday, which will be a day of many outdoor activities.





Sunday marks the first day of summer, with the summer solstice beginning at 11:32 PM EST Sunday night.. The day also marks Father's Day and West Virginia Day.

High temperatures will climb into the 80s into Sunday afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Be sure to hydrate as much as possible on Sunday and try not to spend extended periods of time outdoors.

The hot and humid conditions will provide enough instability for the possibility of pop up storms during the afternoon and evening on Sunday. However, much like Saturday, most of the area will remain dry.

Anticipate mostly cloudy skies into Sunday night, with lows falling into the mid-upper 60s.

Tropical Storm Claudette is gradually weakening to our south and will become a weak tropical depression by this evening. Luckily, this system will miss our area and bring widespread rain to the Carolinas.

However, a cold front will approach the two Virginias to begin the work week, which will interact with that tropical moisture. This will provide unsettling weather conditions for Monday and Tuesday. With scattered showers and storms possible on both days.

Tune into WVVA News tonight at 11 on WVVA-NBC for a full look at your 10-day forecast.