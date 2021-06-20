‘Baby Shark’ Gerardo Parra back with Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The “Baby Shark” is back with the Washington Nationals. Washington selected the contract of outfielder Gerardo Parra from Triple-A Rochester, bringing back the player whose walkup music of the children’s song became a theme of the Nationals’ run to the 2019 World Series title. Parra, a two-time Gold Glove winner, signed with Washington in May 2019 and hit .250 with eight homers and 42 RBIs. He spent last season with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan’s Central League. Parra is an 11-year major league veteran with a .276 average, 88 homers and 522 RBIs.