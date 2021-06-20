Best of West Virginia art exhibit celebrates West Virginian artists

BECKLEY, W. VA. (WVVA) - To honor West Virginia Day, Tamarack opened their thirteenth annual "Best of West Virginia Art Exhibit."

The exhibit features 125 pieces from 95 West Virginian artists.

Mandy Lash, the Gallery Director at Tamarack said the goal of this exhibit is to honor the mountain state through local talent.



"The reason that this exhibit is so significant to the state of West Virginia, and why we always try to have it be on this weekend that really celebrates West Virginia is that it just shows how absolutely diverse our artists are," said Lash.

Whether it's photography of West Virginia's natural beauty, a painting of the state's capital, or a display of the state's coal mining history, Lash said there is something for everyone to learn from visiting the exhibit.

"A lot of artists make art work that you know, tells their story, and I find it really educational and a really great way to connect to the people around you," said Lash.

Byron Young, a wood worker, who has been featured in the exhibit every year the last 13 years, said he connects with people through the state's natural resources.

"The nature of things in the state inspire me too so… I like the native woods I don't go out and buy exotic wood, I just use local wood," said Young.

The gallery isn't just educational and inspirational, but Lash said it also celebrates West Virginia and the people who call it home.

"We're such a resilient and strong and heartfelt, caring, people so art is a really great way to celebrate that and I thin that this exhibition maybe more than any of the others that we put on has that ability," said Lash.

The exhibit will run until the first of August. The gallery is open every day except Tuesday from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM.