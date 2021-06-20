Growing unsettled into the start of the work week, with approaching cold front

Another hot and humid day across the two Virginias, with most spots getting back into the 80s by this afternoon and evening. Be sure to drink plenty of water, while also trying to limit any extended periods of time outdoors.





With the hot and humid airmass in place, there will be enough instability for pop up showers and storms this afternoon. Most of the area should remain dry, but just keep in eye in the sky during your outdoor activities.

Anticipate partly cloudy skies tonight, with low temperatures falling into the mid-upper 60s. We could see a stray shower tonight, but much like the day, most of the area will remain dry.

We will begin to grow unsettled into the start of the work week, as an cold front approaches the region.

As the cold front proceeds towards the area, expect increasing clouds throughout the day on Monday. Temperatures will warm into the 80s, allowing for another steamy day across the two Virginias.

The cold front will interact with the hot and unstable airmass, which will allow for scattered showers and thunderstorms for Monday afternoon and evening.

The chance for severe storms remains low, but we can't complete rule it out completely. If we do see any strong to severe storms on Monday, the main concerns would be damaging winds and large hail.

Torrential downpours will also be possible with all storms Monday, as we have a lot of moisture in place. This could lead to localized flash flooding issues. Be sure to slow down under any heavy downpours. Also, remember to 'TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN'.

The cold front will cross the region Monday night and into Tuesday morning, bringing more widespread rainfall into the area.





We will begin the day on Tuesday with widespread showers and storms, but we should begin to dry out by the afternoon and evening. We will also see some of the coolest air we have seen in quite sometime, as the frontal system passes the two Virginias.

Temperatures will hover around the 60s all day Tuesday, with low temperatures Tuesday night falling into the 40s and 50s.

By mid week, we will begin to gradually warm back up and dry out.

Be sure to tune into WVVA News tonight at 11 for a look at your full 10-day forecast.