Ivory Coast’s former president Gbagbo attends Mass in public

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo has attended Mass, one of his first public appearances since returning home after nearly a decade in exile. The ex-president, who was acquitted of war crimes charges at the International Criminal Court two years ago, was seen at Abidjan’s St. Paul Cathedral on Sunday. Gbagbo greeted supporters at his former campaign headquarters after arriving Thursday then spent the last few days out of public sight. Ivorians are waiting to see whether the former president now attempts to rejoin politics.