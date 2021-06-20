Jordan’s unprecedented palace drama moves to the courtroom

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s version of a trial of the century gets under way this week. A relative of King Abdullah II and a former chief of the royal court will be ushered into the defendants’ cage at the state security court to face sedition charges. They are accused of conspiring with Prince Hamzah, a half-brother of the king, to foment unrest against the monarch. The palace drama erupted into the open in early April, when Hamzah was placed under house arrest. It has broken taboos in Jordan and sent jitters through foreign capitals, with Western powers rallying behind their ally Abdullah,