Locals and tourists react to lifting of mask mandates

BECKLEY, W. VA. (WVVA) - West Virginia governor Jim Justice lifted the mask mandates for the state beginning on Sunday.

This means people in West Virginia will no longer have to wear a mask in public places, regardless of vaccine status.

This lifting of the mandate came after it was issued last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WVVA News spoke to West Virginians and tourists, who spoke about how they're feeling about no longer having to wear masks in public.

"I think it's really great that everyone's trying their best to get vaccinated and what he's done to get everyone vaccinated, espeically the incentive program, I think that's really great and I'm glad more people can feel comfortable," said Mary Roy from Bridgeport, West Virginia.

"It's nice but I'll be honest, we get nervous every time we hear somebody cough or sneeze because you never know," said Sam Petros who was visiting West Virginia from South Carolina.

"I really am glad about that because a lot of people really hated it, I could see the need for it but personally, I'm young, so it wasn't really going to bother me wether something like that affected me or not, but I'm glad they did it especially on West Virginia Day," said Sam Chafin from Princeton, West Virginia.

This mandate is a way for residents to celebrate West Virginia Day, or the day the state was founded, 158 years ago.