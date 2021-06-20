Michaels, Abbott lead Virginia past Vols 6-0 in CWS opener

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Logan Michaels homered for the first time this season and Andrew Abbott pitched six shutout innings as Virginia beat Tennessee 6-0 at the College World Series. Abbott and the Cavaliers held down a powerful Tennessee offense. Michaels hit Chad Dallas’ hanging breaking ball out to left in the second inning for only his second homer in 343 at-bats since he joined the Cavaliers in 2019. Abbott struck out 10 and worked out of trouble in three of his six innings before he turned the game over to Matt Wyatt.