‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ hits top mark at box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” has hit the top box office target. The Lionsgate’s film starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek brought in $11.6 million domestically to claim the No. 1 spot in its debut. The “Hitman” sequel notched “A Quiet Place Part II,” which took hold of the second spot in its fourth weekend of release. The Paramount horror-thriller became the first of the pandemic era to reach $100 million domestically. This weekend “Godzilla vs. Kong” became the second movie of the pandemic to cross $100 million. The film has garnered more $442.5 million worldwide. Meanwhile, “In the Heights” continues to struggle at the box office. It dropped to sixth.