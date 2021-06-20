Tony Coaxum hosts football camp

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State's Head Football Coach, Tony Coaxum, hosted a football camp Friday and Saturday.

Friday, elementary and middle school kids took the field at Mitchell Stadium to learn the fundamentals of the game. Saturday, high school kids had the opportunity to work on position-specific skills.

Coaxum said the camp was extra special because it's the first time his Bluefield State football staff has been on the field together.

Coaxum is holding another camp on June 25th and 26th.