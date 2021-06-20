TSA: Virginia woman caught with gun at Richmond airport

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration says that it prevented a Virginia woman from carrying a loaded handgun onto a flight departing from Richmond International Airport. The TSA said in a press release Sunday that the incident occurred Friday and involved a woman from Midlothian in Chesterfield County. The agency said the gun was among her carry-on items and was detected by an X-ray machine. Police confiscated the handgun and cited the woman. The agency did not identify her. The TSA says she faces a “stiff federal financial civil penalty” that can stretch into thousands of dollars. The TSA says it detected more than 3,200 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country last year.