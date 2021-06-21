1 officer hurt, 1 man killed in shooting in Denver suburb

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say shots fired between two men and police officers at a shopping district in a Denver suburb left one person dead and at least one officer injured. Arvada police Detective David Snelling said Monday that a suspect died at the scene and a second suspect was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The officer’s condition wasn’t immediately known. The shooting occurred in Olde Town Arvada, the city’s downtown district with shops, restaurants, breweries and other businesses. The shooting comes after a gunman opened fire and killed 10 people in March at a supermarket in Boulder, about 20 miles northwest of Arvada.