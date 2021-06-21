Australia to soon change Cabinet with new deputy leader

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will soon announce changes to his Cabinet after a scandal-tarnished colleague was elevated to deputy prime minister. Lawmakers in the junior coalition partner, the Nationals party, elected Barnaby Joyce as their new leader, dumping Michael McCormack. As the Nationals new leader, Joyce becomes deputy prime minister and is entitled to a Cabinet post. He will be sworn in on Tuesday. Joyce is expected to negotiate with Morrison to reward Joyce supporters with promotions. Australia’s next election is due to be called between August and next May. Some government lawmakers fear that Joyce’s return to Cabinet will bolster criticism that the ruling conservative coalition is a toxic environment for women.