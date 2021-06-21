British FM heads to Southeast Asia looking for closer ties

BANGKOK (AP) — Britain’s foreign minister is heading to Southeast Asia on a three-nation visit as his country looks to promote closer ties and trade with the region following the U.K.’s exit from the European Union. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab’s trip to Vietnam, Cambodia and Singapore that begins late Monday comes the week after Britain announced the broad outlines of a free trade deal with Australia, the first the country has negotiated from scratch since it left the EU. A recent British government review of defense and foreign policy recommended that the U.K. “tilt” its focus toward the Indo-Pacific region in response to China’s growing influence on the world stage.