Cold front brings showers and storms; possible severe threat on Monday

May run into a stray shower or two during the morning commute, but the evening commute is a different story.

Widespread rain with scattered thunderstorms move in during the afternoon and evening hours. Strong to severe storms are possible with the main threats being isolated flooding, lightning, hail and strong winds. A brief spin-up is possible, but is the lower of the threats.

Temperatures today will head into the 80s and lower 90s (lower elevations) with muggy conditions.

Tonight we hold onto some scattered showers, but lose our severe weather chances. By early tomorrow morning we may hear a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures tonight fall into the upper 50s and 60s.

Tuesday starts off wet, but ends with the sun coming back out. Expect widespread rain even during your morning commute.

Temperatures will be on the cooler end with highs only reaching the 60s for most.

By the afternoon the rain tapers off leaving us dry for the second half of our Tuesday. Expect temperatures to only read in the 60s for most! Humidity is also low for most of the work week starting tomorrow all thanks to the cold front!

