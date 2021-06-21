Deputies search for suspects involved in Raleigh County post office break-in

COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) The search is on for suspects involved in a break-in at the Coal City Post Office in Raleigh County.



Deputies said the employees at the office walked in on Monday morning to find a side wall smashed in and remnants of a fire extinguisher used all over the place.



Outside crews found trash dumped all over the field next to the Stoco Community Center.



According to the investigating officer, a witness reported seeing multiple young people walking around the building overnight.



Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept.