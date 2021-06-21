Skip to Content

Deputies search for suspects involved in Raleigh County post office break-in

3:38 pm Top Stories

COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) The search is on for suspects involved in a break-in at the Coal City Post Office in Raleigh County.

Deputies said the employees at the office walked in on Monday morning to find a side wall smashed in and remnants of a fire extinguisher used all over the place.

Outside crews found trash dumped all over the field next to the Stoco Community Center.

According to the investigating officer, a witness reported seeing multiple young people walking around the building overnight.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept.

Author Profile Photo

Annie Moore

Multimedia Journalist

More Stories

Skip to content