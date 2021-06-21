EU slaps coup-related sanctions on top Myanmar officials

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is imposing sanctions on several senior officials and organizations in Myanmar over the military coup in February and the security crackdown that followed. It slapped travel bans and asset freezes on 8 officials and froze the assets of 3 “economic entities” and the War Veterans Organization. Those targeted Monday include ministers, deputy ministers and the attorney general. The EU blames them for “undermining democracy and the rule of law and for serious human rights violations.”