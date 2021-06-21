Florida man wraps up his own defense in double-murder trial

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A double-murder defendant in Florida who represented himself has wrapped up his case. The jury began deliberating Ronnie Oneal’s fate on Monday. During his closing arguments, O’Neal shouted at jurors and prosecutors, while acknowledging he killed his then-girlfriend. He has denied killing his disabled daughter and attempting to kill his son. The defendant is accusing the state of manipulating call logs and recordings for the night of the March 2018 killings. A state prosecutor called the claims “absurd.” Prosecutors say Oneal wounded the woman Kenyatta Barron with a shotgun, then beat her to death.