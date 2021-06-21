Graham Boys Soccer wins in sudden death, heads to state title game

(WVVA)- Graham G-Men boys soccer will play for a state championship.

Grham met with Glenvar on Monday night in the state semifinal at the East River Soccer Complex in Bluefield. It was scoreless through one half, but Glenvar quickly jumped to a 2-0 lead in the second. The G-Men would chip away on that lead, and tie it up to send the game into sudden-death overtime in sudden death, Joe Tyson delivered the dagger to send Graham to the state championship game.

The G-Men will play at Nandua High School on Wednesday for the state title.