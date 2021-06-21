Historic day making return to the City of Bluefield this summer

BLUEFIELD W.VA. (WVVA) - Lemonade Day is a unique experience that comes with living in the City of Bluefield.

Every time the Mercer County Airport reaches 90 degrees, free lemonade is given out across the city.

Last year, even if we did hit 90 degrees, lemonade would not have been served due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, good news is in store for 'Nature's Air Conditioned City'. This summer, Lemonade Day is back and the City of Bluefield is looking to make a few changes to the historic day.

This is according to the President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias Jeff Disibbio.

"We have discussed several changes, primarily with the aesthetics. We have discussed locations as well. That will be permanent locations and a few little other approaches that will make (the day) more appealing to our citizens. One of the things we have discussed, which should make everyone happy is a regular lemonade day, regardless of if we hit 90 degrees or not." Jeff Disibbio, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias

WVVA is also working to find out if the Lemonade Festival will be returning to the City of Bluefield this year as well.

