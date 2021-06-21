Iran’s president-elect says he won’t meet with Biden

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s president-elect says he’s not willing to meet with President Joe Biden nor negotiate over Tehran’s ballistic missile program and its support for regional militias. Ebrahim Raisi made the comments at a news conference Monday after winning Iran’s election last Friday in a landslide. The United States, now hoping to get Iran back into Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, had hoped to negotiate over other issues as well. Raisi’s press conference came after top diplomats said progress had been made at talks Sunday between Iran and global powers to try to restore a landmark 2015 deal to contain Iranian nuclear development that was abandoned by the Trump administration.