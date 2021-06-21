Skip to Content

Indonesia records its largest 1-day jump in COVID infections

National news from the Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian health authorities have announced the country’s largest one-day jump in new coronavirus infections, as the country’s number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began crosses 2 million. The Health Ministry said Monday that it had confirmed another 14,536 new infections and 294 deaths. Along with the more than 2 million infections, Indonesia has reported more than 54,950 deaths, both the most in Southeast Asia. Indonesia has seen infections surge in recent weeks, a climb that has been blamed on travel during last month’s Eid al-Fitr holiday as well as the arrival of new virus variants, such as the the Delta version first found in India. 

