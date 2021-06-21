Karen Bowling named President, CEO of Princeton Community Hospital

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Karen Bowling will be the next President and CEO of Princeton Community Hospital, WVU Medicine announced Monday.

Bowling currently serves as the Executive Vice President of Government Affairs for the West Virginia University Health System and President and CEO of WVU Medicine's Braxton County Memorial Health System and Summersville Regional Medical Center.

She's previously served as Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

“You would be hard pressed to find someone as dedicated to the people of West Virginia, especially those in the southern part of the state, as Karen Bowling. Her passion is contagious and her efforts to improve patients’ access to healthcare are tireless,” said Albert L. Wright, Jr., President and CEO of the WVU Health System. “Karen has done a wonderful job leading Braxton County Memorial Hospital and Summersville Regional Medical Center, and I am fully confident that she will do the same at Princeton Community Hospital.”

Bowling's career started in Southern West Virginia, as an emergency room nurse in a Wyoming County hospital. She also holds a nursing degree from Bluefield State College.

“As a native of Wyoming County, ensuring that the people of southern West Virginia have access to the care they need holds a special place in my heart,” Bowling said. “I am thrilled to work with the staff of PCH and to do whatever I can to ensure that the people of this region can get high quality healthcare right here at home.”

Bowling takes the reins on July 6th.