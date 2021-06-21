NASA sends squid from Hawaii into space for research

HONOLULU (AP) — Dozens of baby squid from Hawaii are in space for study. The baby Hawaiian bobtail squid were raised at the University of Hawaii’s Kewalo Marine Laboratory. They were sent into space earlier this month on a SpaceX resupply mission to the International Space Station. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports researcher Jamie Foster is studying how spaceflight affects the squid in hopes of bolstering human health during long space missions. The squid have a symbiotic relationship with natural bacteria that help regulate their bioluminescence. Researchers say when astronauts are in low gravity their body’s relationship with microbes changes and they can get sick. Foster says understanding what happens to the squid in space could help solve health problems for astronauts.