New developments announced for ‘Adventure on: Freedom Festival’ at Boy Scout Summit

GLEN JEAN, W. Va. (WVVA) There are new developments in the plan for a major sporting events weekend at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.



The 'Adventure on -- Freedom Festival' will be held at the Summit from September 10th to September 13th, coinciding with the 20 year anniversary of September 11th.



The event is designed to give the public and local West Virginians unprecedented access to the Summit while paying tribute to veterans, military, and first responders.



"One of the things I really want to do is open up the Summit to the public and get communities engaged," explained Bill Garrett, the Summit's Dir. of Business Development.



The event hosted with GNCC and the West Virginia Div. of Natural Resources (DNR) will feature motor bike racing, electric bike racing, swimming, fishing, and zipling, among many more activities.



Just this week, the Summit also announced the band Lonestar will be performing in a free concert to ticket holders, military, veterans, and first responders.



Kate Smallwood with Adventures on the Gorge is partnering with the Summit to spearhead the marketing. "We're just so excited to partner with the Summit. It's a huge opportunity for the community to get involved in."



In another new development this week, organizers announced there will be an opportunity for local vendors to set up shop.



"We're going to have exhibitors from national brands to mom and pop shops in the communities. We really want to support local businesses," said Garrett.



The hope is to provide a new and one-of-a-kind event that people can look forward to in the years to come.



"Our hope is this becomes an annual tradition that we share with the Summit, the community to get people engaged in the outdoors and partner with the GNCC and DNR to help make West Virginia a special place."



To learn more or purchase tickets in advance, visit https://www.summitbsa.org/adventureonfreedomfestival2021