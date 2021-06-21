Odicci Alexander signs to play for Athletes Unlimited

Odicci Alexander has signed a contract to play professional softball for Athletes Unlimited. The pitcher burst onto the scene when she threw complete game victories for James Madison against No. 1 seed Oklahoma and No. 5 seed Oklahoma State on the first days of the Women’s College World Series earlier this month. Her play was among the main reasons ESPN garnered record ratings for the event. Alexander joins Athletes Unlimited after signing a professional contract with the USSSA Pride last week.