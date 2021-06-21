Road woes dragging on for Diamondbacks and Orioles

The Arizona Diamondbacks have dropped 23 straight away games, setting a major league record. The Baltimore Orioles aren’t far behind with a 19-game skid. Both streaks are still active, so there’s no telling how much longer this will go on. Baltimore has a home series with Houston before leaving on a 10-game road trip. Arizona’s next road series starts Friday against a talented San Diego team. At least the Orioles have won some home games recently. The Diamondbacks are also on a 17-game losing streak overall.