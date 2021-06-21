Settlement avoids trial in 2011 Katrina trash lawsuit

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A decade-old lawsuit over the awarding of trash disposal contracts during the administration of a convicted former mayor of New Orleans has been settled. Waste Management of Louisiana had sued River Birch Inc. and its owners in 2011 over contracts involving the disposal of debris and trash following Hurricane Katrina. Trial was to have started Monday. Waste Management claimed that illegal campaign contributions to former Mayor Ray Nagin prompted Nagin to reverse his approval for the use of a Waste Management landfill. Nagin was convicted of corruption on unrelated matters but he and the River Birch owners denied Waste Management’s accusation. Terms of a settlement reached Friday were not disclosed.