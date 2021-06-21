Showers & storms to continue through early Tuesday; a cool-down is around the corner!

A frontal system making its way through the area will bring the continued chance of showers and thunderstorms through the evening, especially up until around 8-9PM.

Through sundown, we can expect off-and-on storms with occasionally heavy rain and lots of lightning.

A few severe t-storms with winds over 58 MPH, hail, torrential rain, and/or rotation cannot be ruled out. Tonight will otherwise bring lingering clouds, fog, and mild temps in the upper 50s-low 60s.

More rounds of widespread showers and thunderstorms look likely Tuesday morning, especially between the hours of 5AM-11AM. Though the risk for severe weather should be nil by this point, FLOODING will remain a concern, especially with any localized heavier downpours.

By Tuesday afternoon, the rain should begin to lighten up, and we should gradually dry out and clear out into tomorrow night. With cool NW flow ramping up behind the departing system, high temps will be much cooler tomorrow, only making it into the 60s for most! We'll stay mainly clear, cool, and a bit breezy tomorrow night with lows in the 40s and low 50s.

As high pressure takes control into midweek, we look to stay quiet, less humid, and pleasant...make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!