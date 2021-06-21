Special Weather Statement until MON 3:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Western Greenbrier County

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT

NORTH CENTRAL GREENBRIER COUNTY…

At 245 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Craigsville, or

near Richwood, moving east at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Leonard.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.