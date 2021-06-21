Sutton Lake adding automated fee machines for day use fees

SUTTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Army Corps of Engineers says beach users at West Virginia’s Sutton Lake will be required to pay day use fees starting next May, the same as boaters accessing the boat launch ramps. The agency says automated fee machines are being installed in the Bee Run and South Abutment Areas. The day use fee is $5. Once a fee is paid, it is good for all day use areas that day. Only credit card payments are accepted. Customers with annual passes, senior passes, access passes or America the Beautiful passes don’t have to stop at the fee machines. Passes must be displayed in the vehicle dash and visible from the outside.