Chesapeake Bay health edges up to C grade in report card

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The health of the Chesapeake Bay is getting a better grade in an annual environmental report card. The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science on Tuesday gave the health of the nation’s largest estuary a C grade for 2020. That’s up from a C-minus in 2019. Individual indicators of bay health had mixed results in 2020, but the report says the overall bay-wide trend continues to improve. The report says seven out of 15 regions showed significantly improving health trends. Dissolved oxygen and total nitrogen scores improved, while chlorophyll a and total phosphorus scores declined.