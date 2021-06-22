Cows halt train traffic in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Three cows appeared on the train tracks in Bluefield on Monday evening, halting train traffic for a few hours.

Witnesses say the cows came from a wooded area and made their way into downtown Bluefield.

The Bluefield Police Department used a livestock trailer to try to corral the cows-- and didn't end up catching them until after dark.

According to Mercer County dispatchers, Norfolk Southern halted train traffic in the area while the chase was on.