Skip to Content

Cows halt train traffic in Bluefield

12:26 pm Top Stories
Blue BG (96)
Blue BG (95)
Blue BG (97)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Three cows appeared on the train tracks in Bluefield on Monday evening, halting train traffic for a few hours.

Witnesses say the cows came from a wooded area and made their way into downtown Bluefield.

The Bluefield Police Department used a livestock trailer to try to corral the cows-- and didn't end up catching them until after dark.

According to Mercer County dispatchers, Norfolk Southern halted train traffic in the area while the chase was on.

Author Profile Photo

WVVA

More Stories

Skip to content