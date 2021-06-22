Duterte threatens to arrest Filipinos who refuse vaccination

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has threatened to order the arrest of Filipinos who refuse COVID-19 vaccination and told them to leave the country if they would not cooperate to contain the pandemic. President Rodrigo Duterte, who is known for his public outbursts, said he is exasperated with people who refuse to get immunized and who then spread the coronavirus. He said the country was facing a crisis and he would arrest those who refuse and would inject them with the vaccine himself. A human rights lawyer said the president could not order the arrest of anybody who has not clearly committed any crime.