Elin Hilderbrand to retire from writing beach reads in 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Elin Hilderbrand, known as the queen of the beach read, plans to retire in 2024. Hilderbrand’s books, like her latest, “Golden Girl,” have become a summertime staple with cover art featuring an idyllic beach scene and stories set in and around Nantucket, which is where she lives. The author told The Associated Press in a recent interview those are the novels she will definitely stop writing in 2024 but she someday may return with a memoir or a cookbook. Hilderbrand wants to become a book influencer, where she recommends books to others.