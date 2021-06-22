Feeling like Fall tonight; refreshing weather through midweek

As a cold front departs our area, high pressure will slide in, helping us to dry out into tonight. With northwesterly winds, we will remain on the cool side this evening. Aside from some patchy fog overnight, expect gradually clearing skies and low temps in the 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine and low humidity! Get outdoors if you can! Temperatures should be comfortable, topping off in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday night should feature mainly clear skies, with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Mainly dry weather should persist through Thursday and Friday, but as high pressure shifts east, winds will shift more out of the south by late week. Temps look to climb back in to the upper 70s-mid 80s by the end of the work week, and the humidity looks to return by the weekend.....make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!