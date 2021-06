Beckley, W.Va. (WVVA) Crews were called to the scene of a structure fire in Beckley on Monday night.



According to Raleigh County 911, it happened at a house on Springdale Avenue in Beckley around 11:25 p.m.



Fortunately, dispatchers said no one was injured in the blaze.



The Beckley Fire Dept. and Jancare Ambulance responded.