Flood of 2016: Five Years Later | Covering Your Hometown

June 23rd, 2021 marks five years since the Flood of 2016. WVVA's Joshua Bolden introduces us to residents who lived through the disaster and reunites with our reporting team who covered it--in a journey springing forward after the devastation.

Recently Joshua sat down with Alison Wickline both a White Sulphur Springs native and former reporter and weekend anchor for WVVA in 2016--they discuss the duality helping your hometown while covering the situation which occurred in the video above.