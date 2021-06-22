Flood of 2016: Five Years Later | Surveying the Damage

June 23rd, 2021 marks five years since the Flood of 2016. WVVA's Joshua Bolden introduces us to residents who lived through the disaster and reunites with our reporting team who covered it--in a journey springing forward after the devastation.

Recently Joshua met up with Travis Roberts who was WVVA's weekend meteorologist and reporter during the flood of 2016. In the clip above he reflects on what he saw when he first arrived to White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia after the heavy rains hit.